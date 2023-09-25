The City of Tshwane continues to provide essential services to the victims of a devastating fire that occurred at the Cemetery View Informal Settlement in Pretoria East.

The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, resulted in the deaths of three people, including a five year-old girl, and the destruction of numerous shacks.

In response, the City has swiftly taken action by allocating resources and implementing a humanitarian and social relief plan to aid to the approximately two thousand displaced residents.

Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba explains: “Tshwane’s Community and Social Development Department is coordinating social relief efforts with other stakeholders to ensure the provision of food and other related services.”

