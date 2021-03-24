The City of Mbombela in Mpumalanga has warned motorists using the KaNyamazane road to avoid using the makeshift bridge that was erected by the community. The original bridge collapsed during the heavy rains early this month.

The City of Mbombela says the makeshift bridge is not safe to use. Roads, houses, and bridges were damaged after the heavy rains that wreaked havoc in the Mpumalanga Lowveld.

Seven people lost their lives. One of the busiest roads that connects Kanyamazane township and other villages had its bridge washed away forcing motorists to use an alternative route. This has left many road users frustrated.

The residents of Tekwane South and Entokozweni took a decision to erect a makeshift bridge to ease the delays on the N4.

One of the young people who played a role in erecting the bridge is Cayous Shabangu.

“We decided that we should come here and assist these people so that they can access the road, although there are other people that are going to work and others are going to school. The main purpose there is a high unemployment rate. Then we tried to get people so that they can do something everyday.”

Motorists allege that the alternative route on the N4 toll road is time-consuming.

“It is time efficient unlike on the N4 because sometimes you just want to come here, but then the route you have to take is longer than this one. Find someone to fix this place,” says one of the motorists.

Government planning to erect a bridge

Meanwhile, the City of Mbombela is still planning to erect a temporary bridge.

“We appreciate the initiative of the community. However, we want to appeal that precaution must be taken. We are also governed by the law. That stretch of the road is actually a provincial road. So, we needed to engage with the province for the designs even of a bypass. We have since received the designs of the bypass. However, as I indicated, we are actually legislated. We needed to follow legislation in procuring services for such and the process has already started. It is unfortunate that it had to take long, but we could not jump that process,” says City of Mbombela Municipal, Spokesperson Joseph Ngala.

The residents of Tekwane South feel that the municipality is dragging its feet in erecting a new bridge.

“That bridge is helpful because we can move in and out of the places. We are staying, especially in Tekwane South. We can move to KaNyamazane. I work in Kanyamazane. Now, it becomes difficult if you go via the N4. Now, if the people from Mbombela especially … the spokesperson is saying that the bridge is not safe … what are they doing so that it can show that they do care for the community. It (the municipality) does not care for the community,” says one of the community leaders, Sifiso Khumalo.