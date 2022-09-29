The new Speaker of the City of Johannesburg, Colleen Makhubele, says she will schedule a special Council meeting to discuss a possible vote of no confidence in Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

It follows last month’s ousting of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Vasco Da Gama as City of Joburg Speaker, in a vote of no confidence by coalition partners.

Congress of the People’s (COPE) Makhubele, who was elected as Council Speaker on Wednesday, says a debate is possible on ousting Phalatse from her position.

She says, “We are going to be scheduling a special council to look at the mayor’s motion. Not only her motion, but remember the motion of the chair of chairs and others that have been put forward. So, I will be scheduling a special council to look into this motion. If they are admissible then it will definitely be debated and carried forth in council.”

Audio: Interview with the new Speaker of the City of Johannesburg, Colleen Makhubele:

‘Losing control’

Earlier, the DA in Gauteng said it does not believe the party is losing control of the City of Johannesburg entirely, despite t Makhubele having been elected as Council Speaker.

The DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, says the party has not been left in an entirely vulnerable position.

Msimanga says, ” We are still engaging. We had a long meeting until the early hours of this morning (Thursday) with the multiparty powers. We found out that it looks like the PA (Patriotic Alliance) has been engaging with the ANC and this is something that we are now wanting to engage with them about. We will be having a follow-up meeting to find out what are the issues and how do we then address those issues. We will then be able to put out a statement and then be able to plot our way forward.”