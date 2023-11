Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The High Court in Johannesburg has declared the appointment of the Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The City of Johannesburg appointed Brink as manager in February.

The Democratic Alliance took the City to court over the appointment.

The city had given Brink a five year fixed term contract which the court has since nullified.

However, decisions and acts taken by Brink in his capacity as city manager will not be invalid.