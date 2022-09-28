The ANC in Johannesburg says the party wants Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse to resign from her position or coalition parties will begin the process of ousting her.

The ANC’s Sasabona Manganye was reacting to the election of Colleen Makhubele as speaker of the City of Johannesburg Council.

Makhubele, from the Congress of the People (COPE), garnered 141 votes, beating her fellow contender counsellor Alex Christians from the Democratic Alliance (DA), by 12 votes.

Manganye says he’s pleased that the process was inclusive.

“The ANC is grateful that the people of Johannesburg will get a government that cares about them. The outcome of the election is a demonstration of democracy. It’s not going to end here, we are coming back. The mayor, who is messing up the city, she is next in line. We want to advise her not to waste our time so we do not do motion of no confidence. She must just resign.”

Makhubele, has told counsellors that the voice of minorities will not go unrecognised.

Makhubele says service delivery will be prioritised.

“Today, we have re-enforced the voice of minorities. I want to recognise the minorities in this house. I recognise your leadership. I want to ensure that your voice will be heard in this house. We are all going to work together, big parties and small parties, We will live up to our emblem that is above us, Unity in Development. We will all serve the citizens of Johannesburg.”