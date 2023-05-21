The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council Chairperson Firoz Cachalia says South Africans need to be active in holding those in power accountable, so to rid corruption.

Cachalia was speaking to SAfm on Sunday morning, following the council’s meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the government’s response to the recommendations of the Zondo Commission.

President Ramaphosa appointed the council in August last year, to deepen the country’s fight against fraud and corruption.

Firoz says there have been positive signs in the fight against corruption.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has shown some level of improved effectiveness. I think the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and its forfeiture unit are important institutions and they play a very important role.”

“I think the Hawks have also shown that they can be effective. We have seen the improvements at South African Revenue Service (SARS). So there is improvement, but is it sufficient? No,” adds Firoz.

