The Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has its hands full in dealing with constant vandalism of its bulk water infrastructure. The regular water outages affect more than 40 villages and the town of Cofimvaba. The municipality has opened criminal case in an attempt to catch the perpetrators. No one has been arrested at this stage.

Authorities at the municipality are working around the clock to ensure the water supply is restored. The municipality is calling on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and nab the saboteurs.

“There is a case against four people who are known, and there was a community meeting which sat recently where the community also confirmed the names of the people behind this sabotage which is costing about 40 villages including the Cofimvaba town,” says the spokesperson for the Chris Hani Municipality, Bulelwa Ganyaza.

The affected communities want the municipality to also resolve the wider water supply issues. The municipality says it is looking at other alternatives of providing water.

Communities are also asked to be vigilant and report criminal activities.