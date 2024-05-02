Chippa United look to upset Orlando Pirates in Nedbank semi-finals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape outfit Chippa United will have all to play for when they host an on-form Orlando Pirates in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup this coming weekend at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Chilli Boys will be looking to upset the mighty Buccaneers in their quest to defend their Nedbank Cup title, while Orlando Pirates will be looking to continue its winning streak of five games in a row. The Chilli boys will be seen as the underdogs in this fixture coming from a 2-1 league defeat by Moroka Swallows on Wednesday.

Chippa United Co-coach Kwanele Kopo says although Pirates possess great strength, they will be looking to capitalise on their weakness.

“But we have to make a plan and it will only be just if we play an attacking game from the start and do not give Pirates a chance. We have nothing to lose! We are not favourites to win on Saturday, but my players are so motivated. They know what they want to achieve. We have a mountain to climb and Pirates are in good form and are scoring goals. So, we need to be ready and prepare very well.”