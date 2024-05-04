Chippa and Pirates fans both hoping for victory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Soccer fever is at an all-time high in Gqeberha where Chippa United and Orlando Pirates are clashing for a place in the Nedbank Cup final.

The two teams are playing in front of a sold-out crowd in the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

Excited fans from both sides believe their teams will emerge victorious.

This is what they had to say:

“I’m looking forward to the match today. A semi-final hasn’t been played in [Gqeberha] for a while. I am supporting Chippa. Chippa United all the way.”

“I think it’s gonna be a very tightly contested game, you’ve got Chippa who have one of their best seasons and Orlando Pirates who are in red hot form. Orlando Pirates are gonna be too much for Chippa United so I’m definitely going with Orlando Pirates here for the win.”