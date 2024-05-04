Reading Time: 2 minutes

Orlando Pirates are through to the finals of this season’s Nedbank Cup.

Pirates beat Chippa United 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha earlier this afternoon.

The match had to be delayed for about ten minutes due to the late arrival of fans at the stadium. Pirates won a free kick just outside the Chippa danger area in the opening minutes. Kabelo Dlamini managed to break the deadlock beating Nigerian number one keeper Stanley Nwabali hands down.

The home side had Pirates under a lot of pressure in the opening half, but it was Dlamini who scored his brace to make it 2-nil for the visitors four minutes before the break.

Substitute Elmo Kambindu reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1 for Chippa. Pirates pushed forward to regain their two goal lead after defender Thapelo Xoki managed to score eight minutes from time.

Chippa finished the game with ten men after Eva Nga was shown a red card after receiving his second yellow card of the match, a minute before regulation time.