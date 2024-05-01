Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-nil in DSTV Premiership

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Orlando Pirates increased their chances of finishing second in the DSTV Premiership log. Pirates beat struggling Cape Town City 2-nil in Cape Town to go second on the log standings. Both goals were scored by dangerman Tshegofatso Mabasa in the second half.

Mabasa is now the league’s joint-leading goalscorer with thirteen goals. Meanwhile, Moroka Swallows came back from behind to beat Chippa United 2-1 in East London.

As the race for second place intensifies, Orlando Pirates were looking for a win against the struggling Cape Town City to return to the second spot on the DSTV Premiership log. Pirates were looking for their fourth win in a row after a good vein of form.

The Buccaneers seem to have found their goal-scoring form after netting 12 goals in their past three games.

On the other hand, City were looking to return to winning ways after failing to collect maximum points in their past six matches. The 6th-placed Citizens, who have played four draws and lost on two occasions, were desperate for a win to cement their place in the top-eight bracket. The visitors started the match without their suspended star player Patrick Maswanganyi, and this was an opportunity for Lesedi Kapinga to prove his worth.

The home side were forced to replace Keanu Cupidi with Patrick Fisher midway through the first half due to an injury.

Pirates’ first scoring opportunity went to danger man Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 34th minute. Another attempt from Mabasa a minute later sailed over the bar. There was no goal at half-time.

There was a penalty appeal by the home side early in the second half. Mabasa eventually broke the deadlock in the 58th minute to score his 12th goal of the season. City tried to claw their way back into the match. But Mabasa connected with another Relebohile Mofokeng pass to make it 2-nil in the 73rd minute with his 13th goal of the season.

Mabasa immediately made way for Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa, who was playing his first match for the club since early March.