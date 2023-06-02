Acting station commander of the Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal Mandlakhe Ndaba and Thuthukani Magubane from the NPA accepted a petition from children in KwaMashu and Inanda in Durban.

The petition is calling for no bail for those accused of rape.

In the recently released crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year, Inanda registered the greatest number of rape cases nationally at 82.

Ndaba and Madubane accepted the petition.

“We are at war with criminals and for us to succeed we need the community behind us. We really appreciate what you have done and I hope that everyone can see that as NPA we are taking crime against children very seriously.”

“It’s always good to come forward when you are not satisfied and we appreciate the fact that you brought all these complains to our attention and we will make sure that we attend to each and every complain that you are lodging with us today.”

