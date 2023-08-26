Police Minister Bheki Cele is part of the Imbizo that is under way at Mqhekezweni in the Bityi administrative area in the Eastern Cape. This comes after increased incidents of rape of young and elderly women.

A grade 12 learner in a local school says she hopes that there will be a change after this Imbizo.

“I think there will be a difference because some of these criminals are here. I think they will be scared because officials are here. I think officials will see our environment and hear our problems from us and not hearsay. So I think they will help us.”

#PoliceMinistry Police Ministry & #SAPS management led by the and National Commissioner and Provincial Commissioner of the E. Cape Lt Gen Mene spent the day in Eastern Cape Northern areas as the province officially launched its #OperationShanela in Gelvandale. Since the inception… pic.twitter.com/EbUFRrL66C — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 25, 2023

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses Eastern Cape crime Imbizo: