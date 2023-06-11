Ekurhuleni Emergency Services personnel say they had to evacuate a pub in Bedfordview after the ceiling collapsed in the wake of this morning’s earth tremor.

However, no fatalities or injuries were reported. The tremor with an estimated 4.8 magnitude was felt as far as Pretoria.

It is believed the epicenter is in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson, William Ntladi, “So far we have not received any major incidents that we can announce and say we have attended in terms of the earthquake. However, there was a building that suffered minimal damage in Bedfordview, whereby a pub the ceiling collapsed and we responded there and only to find there was no injuries or casualties. It was only the ceiling that definitely collapsed.”

Visuals of #Earthquake in Gauteng at 02:38 on Sunday!!! https://t.co/UQbP1Q2sGO — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 11, 2023