The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela has postponed the case against four suspects, including two daughters who allegedly killed their mother two years ago in Barberton to Tuesday.

Penelope and Nonhlanhla Mthunywa were arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing their mother, Wanter Dlamini for an Insurance payout.

It is reported that the two sisters with three others, Ntombizodwa Ndwandwa, Moses Masemola who has since passed away and Stanley Mashikeng, boyfriend to one of the sisters, assaulted, raped and killed the pensioner.

Dlamini was found by passers-by on the side of the road near Barberton Abattoir days after her disappearance.

It was also reported an insurance policy was taken out in Wanter Dlamini’s name and that the policy would pay out double the insured amount of R40 000 in the event of her unnatural death.

The case has been postponed because one of the two daughters of the victim is in hospital.