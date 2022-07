Taxi operators in various parts of Mpumalanga have embarked on protest action over the massive fuel hikes.

The shutdown is taking place in Mbombela, Barberton, Pienaar, KaNyamazane, Kabokweni and White River.

One person was killed when a motorist opened fire at protesters in Mgcobaneni near White River, Mpumalanga.

Police are at the scene.

