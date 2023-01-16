Two sisters who allegedly killed their mother for an insurance pay-out in Barberton are expected to appear in the High Court in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Sixty-two-year-old Wanter Dlamini was found dead in a nearby veld in the area in January 2020. It is reported that one of the daughters, Nonhlanhla Mthunywa, asked her mother to visit her. When she arrived at her daughter’s place, two men allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and raped her while a friend held her down.

They allegedly also strangled the woman to death, wrapped her body in a blanket and later dumped her in the veld.