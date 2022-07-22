The case against three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee has been postponed to 22 August. The suspects Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, and Mduduzi Gama are facing charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice.

Gardee, the daughter of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former Secretary General Godrich Gardee, was found murdered in a plantation between Mbombela and Sabie.

EFF Deputy Secretary General Poppy Moiloa, who attended the court proceedings, slammed the Magistrate’s Court for the postponement.

Moiloa says postponements are a setback for the family.

“What is happening here is torture to the family, it is traumatising to the family, and we are aware that the Gardee family is willing to assist the police in terms of gathering evidence that is why they even approached the court so that the case can be (moved) to another area where it can be heard properly.”

Below is the funeral service of Hillary Gardee: