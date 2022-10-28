The case against a 35-year-old man, accused of the murder of a German tourist on the road leading to the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate earlier this month, has been postponed. The matter was postponed to November 7th for a judgment in the bail application of Napoleon Joseph Nyalungu.

Nyalungu appeared in the KaBokweni Magistrate’s Court, near White River, Mpumalanga. He faces charges of murder, attempted robbery, and attempted hijacking. Nyalungu and friends allegedly accosted the German tourist — Jorg Schnarr, his wife, and two other tourists.

Nyalungu was arrested in Mbombela after police launched a manhunt for people, who attacked the tourists. He was arrested in Mbombela two weeks ago. He wants to be released on bail. His attorney told the court that Nyalungu is a cooperating suspect.

To demonstrate this point, he told the court that Nyalungu was twice summoned to the KaBokweni Court for a meeting with the police and he cooperated. He says he also met the police at a petrol station in Karino, near KaNyamazane.

Advocate Aubrey Mlilazi says his client will plead not guilty.

“Those are the issues which were brought in by the state itself they confirmed that he is not the one who fired the gunshot. If you look at the case the way it is said based on public knowledge information. Even you yourself heard he indicated that he met with the people who were dealing with this matter four times prior. So if one can ask himself the question as to if indeed he is the suspect why was he not arrested firstly? What I’m saying is he is not the right person.”

Nyalungu has a case of robbery pending against him. The alleged crime was committed in Barberton. Urging the court to release him on bail — Nyalunga told the court that he has three minor children and that he is not a flight risk.

The investigating officer in the case told the court that before the tourists were attacked — Nyalunga and his friends were involved in a failed robbery at Acornhoek, near Bushbuckridge. But, Milazi told the court that Nyalungu is not involved in the crime as stated by the police.

Police have seized the alleged get-away car — which was found at a loan shark — who is owed money by Nyalungu. It’s alleged that the Nyalungu took the vehicle to the loan shark on the night of the murder.

Man accused of murdering a German tourist claims innocence: