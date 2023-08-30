The City of Cape Town will be unveiling dash and body-worn cameras that will be used by law enforcement officers.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety, JP Smith, says that the use of the technology is in line with international best practices for improving policing.

He says that body cameras will ensure accountability from officers.

Smith says that it is also crucial for evidence gathering and criminal prosecutions.

Joburg on the pipeline

Last month, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said there are hopes that by next year, traffic officers will be issued with body cameras with the aim of rooting out corruption.

Fihla claimed body cameras will also help them gather evidence and improve the conviction rate for traffic law violators. He added that the body cameras will also assist with the safety of officers.

Corruption in Tshwane

Meanwhile, following issues of extortion of motorists by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), the city alerted motorists to record names of officers and their interactions following a string of harassment reports.

It has been reported that more than 200 employed officers have criminal records, with the implicated metro officers’ crimes ranging from bribery to extortion, assault and armed robbery.

VIDEO | Motorists urged to report ‘corrupt’ TMPD officials:

-Additional reporting by SABC News