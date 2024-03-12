Candidates on ANC list subjected to rigorous selection: Mbalula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says the notion that the party is not implementing the recommendations of the Zondo Commission’s report is incorrect and misleading.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg on Monday, Mbalula said that of the 20 senior ANC members implicated in the report, only 6 were on the party’s national candidate list, adding that those affected by the ‘step aside’ policy and those with criminal records were not on the list.

The ANC general secretary says those on the list have been through rigorous party processes.

“The ANC is not held at ransom by its members. The ANC is following due process which affects every individual who also has rights. There is nothing that is fudged or put under the carpet, and not being addressed by the National Executive Committee.”

VIDEO: ANC releases national and provincial list for the 2024 elections:



-Reporting by Sibahle Motha.