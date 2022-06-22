Over 130 doctors and medical professionals have called for an investigation into the conduct of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO, Nozuko Mkabayi.

Doctors from various groups such as the Health Professions Council and Progressive Health Forum have signed an open letter demanding that health sector workers who blow the whistle on bad conditions for patients be protected.

It comes after Mkabayi instituted a disciplinary process against Dr Tim de Maayer for speaking out against the poor conditions at the Johannesburg facility claiming that the horrendous situation had contributed to the deaths and disability of children.

Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum, Dr Aslam Dasoo says, “Health workers are muzzled. They can’t speak out against the problems and shortcomings in the administration of our public facilities which means nothing gets done. Then when they do speak out they get victimized. So, it is a kind of dual harm to the system. Because when they get victimised they tend to leave and the system falls under more strain.”

“This matter has been bubbling for days. All the signatories have been signing up to object to this and we thought it best to put it into a formal letter to the authorities to indicate to them that the system has to be changed.”

Aslam Dasoo Convener of the Progressive Health Forum:

