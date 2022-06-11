Johannesburg paediatrician, Dr Tim de Maayer has been reinstated following his suspension on Thursday. De Maayer was placed on precautionary suspension by the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, after publicly speaking out against the state of healthcare at the facility.

On the 24th of May, De Maayer penned an open letter, detailing the challenges public hospitals in the province are facing.

In the open letter to the department last month, De Maayer detailed how the dire conditions at the facility were contributing to the deaths of children, while the impact of load shedding, broken machinery and the lack of water and sanitation exacerbated the challenges.

“The MEC for Health, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi met with the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, Head of Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the facility, Prof Ashraf Coovadia and Dr Tim De Maayer. The MEC convened the meeting with all parties to engage on the matter regarding the precautionary suspension of Dr De Maayer. The MEC wishes to inform the public that the meeting was fruitful and the matter has been resolved amicably. Dr Tim de Maayer is back at work, the management team of RHMMC has agreed to work together to continue to address the issues raised in Dr De Maayer’s article,” says Kwara Kekana, Gauteng Department of Health Spokesperson.

