The Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and the Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba are expected to host a media briefing on Tuesday.

They will report on the findings of an investigation into allegations against the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital which is struggling to provide basic services. The Health Ombudsman was asked to investigate why the CEO of the hospital was working from home.

Members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on health visited the hospital after an outcry over the suspension of a doctor and whistle-blower.

Paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer was suspended after speaking out on the dire state of the facility. De Maayer detailed in an open letter the ways in which children are bearing the brunt of a failing public health system.

He said ongoing problems such as load shedding, water shortages and an overburdening of the system are affecting the health and lives of young patients.

The video below is reporting on the reinstatement of Dr Tim de Maayer: