Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa has paid tribute to the party’s founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying he was an activist, a freedom fighter and someone who always worked to realise people’s rights.

Hlabisa has given the main address at the memorial service for Buthelezi in Ulundi, which has been attended by thousands of people.

Hlabisa recounted how it was African National Congress (ANC) leaders who encouraged Buthelezi to take up the leadership of the Zulu territorial authority in 1971 and to form Inkatha in 1975 to reignite the liberation movement inside South Africa.

Hlabisa says of all South African leaders, Buthelezi held the most rallies to call for Nelson Mandela’s release.

“Umntwana will be remembered by history as an activist working to liberate his people and his country from the shackles of oppression in the struggle for freedom and the advancement of Black South Africans. The Prince of KwaPhindangene held more rallies under the banner free Mandela than any other leader in South Africa,” adds Hlabisa.

Hlabisa added that Buthelezi led the erstwhile KwaZulu government with an unblemished track record.

“Umntwana has an unblemished track record of good governance. Never during his many decades of service, has had been a whisper of scandal or corruption under his role. He was the man that led with transparency and accountability and who was never found wanting,” explains Hlabisa.

Memorial service of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi