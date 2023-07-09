Firefighters are currently battling a blaze that broke out in a building in Century City in Cape Town.

The spokesperson for the city’s fire and rescue service, Jermaine Carelse says they were alerted to solar panels alight on the roof of the building.

Carelse says upon arrival of the first crew, additional resources were requested.

“Two hydraulic platforms were also dispatched to fight the fire on the roof. Firefighters had to be aware of the falling debris whilst working inside the building. This is a fluid situation and no injuries have been reported as yet.”