Businesses gutted in a blaze in the Mthatha CBD

More than ten businesses have been gutted in a fire that ripped through a building in the Mthatha CBD in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of this morning.

By sunrise, firefighters were still struggling to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

It is believed that most of the businesses are owned by foreign nationals. Workers and customers are standing, desperately outside the building.

 

