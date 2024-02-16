Businesses gutted in a blaze in the Mthatha CBD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than ten businesses have been gutted in a fire that ripped through a building in the Mthatha CBD in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of this morning.

By sunrise, firefighters were still struggling to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Mthatha Madeira Street between Elliot road and Eagle street > road closed due to the building fire. Traffic is diverted. pic.twitter.com/7kRX2wQZNQ — Tshepo Machaea (@TrafficEye_SA) February 16, 2024

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

It is believed that most of the businesses are owned by foreign nationals. Workers and customers are standing, desperately outside the building.

