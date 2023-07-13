Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has emphasised the importance of the education system producing students who will be able to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Nzimande was speaking during the BRICS summit on education taking place at Skukuza at the Kruger National Park.

Education ministers from the five countries Brazil, China, Russia, South Africa and India engaged on a number of issues relating to education.

One of the issues discussed was climate change and cooperation amongst BRICS countries on TVET College education.

The summit also touched on assistance to be provided on youth being out of school, among other issues.

“A student gets a scholarship in Russia or China … (we) must be able (to have) that qualification recognised in South Africa. That something we don’t have. One of the complaints is that some students go to Russia, China only to find that it doesn’t fit our model. So, we are committing now to have an agreement that we must have mutual recognition of qualification amongst BRICS countries, which is important,” says Nzimande.