The Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong says many countries want to join the BRICS bloc which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

He says the bloc is working hard to strengthen the economies of its member countries.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.

Zhongdong spoke to the SABC at a celebration event to mark 25th years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa.

He says multilateralism is important in tackling global challenges.

“Many countries have now the intention, interest to join BRICS mechanism. This is a very good sign that the functions of BRICS are working and that is why more countries want to join. I think BRICS mechanism is now the warm path of multilaterism is now taking more and more important role where the world fails.”