IFP in KZN calls for ban of ‘pens down parties’

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on Education MEC, Mbali Frazer to ban year-end celebrations like ‘pens down parties’.

These are celebrations by Grade 12 learners after finishing their final matric exams.

IFP member of parliament Thembeni Madlopha says such parties have led to many unfortunate incidents.

“IFP in KZN calls on the MEC for education to take a stand and ban all the matric pens down celebrations. Because when you allow these parties, it is nothing but a disaster. You find that children do this when parents are not around and you find that they involve in unprotected sex, use of illegal substances like alcohol and they may end up fighting one another, and that can cause death and loss of their lives.”

On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal Education Department shared a message for the country’s matriculants, ‘Just say no to pens-down parties’.