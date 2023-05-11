The Mamelodi Sundowns footbal club, fans and stalwarts of the soccer fraternity have paid tribute to the club’s former administrator Alex Shakoane.

A memorial service was held at the Mamelodi International Assemblies of God church in Pretoria this afternoon.

Shakoane who suffered a stroke in December last year, died on Sunday at the age of 74. He spent more than five decades at the club in various capacities, including as their communications officer and as their supporter mobilisation manager.

SAFA CEO Danny Jordaan was one of the many officials there to pay their respects.

Meanwhile, former Kaizer Chiefs Public Relations Officer, Louis Tshakoane is one of the many football stalwarts who came to pay their respects to former Mamelodi Sundowns administrator Alex Shakoane.

He spent many years going toe to toe with Bra Alex when the two sides played against one another.

He said that Bra Alex’s contribution to football will not be forgotten. Shakoane, who spent more than 50 years at the club passed away on Sunday.