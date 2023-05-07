Mamelodi Sundowns has announced that long serving Communications Manager and staunch supporter, Alex Shakoane, has passed away.

He was in his early 60s. Sundowns says in a statement that Shakoane loved Mamelodi Sundowns immensely and was a loyal servant of football in Mamelodi, Tshwane and the whole of South Africa.

Sundowns says their thoughts and prayers are with the Shakoane family, his friends and all Masandawana.

The Sundowns statement says further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced soon.

