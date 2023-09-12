Botswana government has hit back at accusations that they are ignoring the plight of current and former members of the Botswana Defence Force.

Former President, Ian Khama levelled the accusations at his recent political engagement. The former president had a fallout with the current Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

In a scathing statement released by the Botswana government, it says former President Ian Khama left behind a demoralized Botswana Defence Force (BDF) with poor conditions of service, dilapidated infrastructure ageing and unserviceable equipment.

The government also adds that since President Masisi came to power, one of the priorities has been to assess the readiness state of BDF and come up with measures to stop and reverse the corrupt practices.

Authorities in Botswana have vowed to improve the welfare of current and former members of the Botswana Defensc Force.