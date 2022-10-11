Parliament is back in full swing from Tuesday after a one-week constituency period. Both Houses are expected to resume business with National Council of Provinces (NCOP) plenary sessions this week.

Portfolio and Select Committees will resume their oversight roles over departments and state-owned entities.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Limited (SABC) is one of the entities expected to appear before the Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communications.

The board is expected to brief the committee on the corporation’s turnaround strategy, focusing on its financial sustainability and profitability.

Other activities this week include the participation of a delegation in the five-day 145th International Parliamentary Union to be hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, starting Tuesday.

Parliament’s Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo says, “To be on the agenda of Parliament this week is the crucial sitting of the National Council of Provinces which is a hybrid sitting in which ministerial briefing session is scheduled on the scale and impact of the destruction of public property as well as community facilities.”

“Also, this week the South African Parliament’s high-level delegation led by the National Assembly Speaker Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will participate in the 145 Assembly of the IPU taking place from the 11 to 15 October under the theme ‘Gender Equality and Gender sensitive parliament’ as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world. The IPU will facilitate exchanges on good.”

In the last week of September, the National Assembly voted against the establishment of an ad-hoc committee to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa, members of his cabinet, and state institutions over the Phala Phala matter. 139 MPs voted against the Democratic Alliance (DA)-sponsored motion, while 126 voted for it.

VIDEO: Parliament votes against Ad hoc Phala Phala Committee:

