NCOP to resume its business today

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is expected to resume its business today.

Various Bills are expected to be processed this week.

They include the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill and the Pension Funds Amendment Bill.

Public hearings on the Pension Funds Amendment Bill are expected to kick off today.

It was passed by the National Assembly a few weeks ago and sent to the House for concurrence.

Now that the Bill is being processed by the NCOP’s Select Committee on Finance, it marks the last law-making stages on the Bill.

It is one of the two Bills that seek to make provision for the so-called two-pot system.

If passed by the NCOP without amendments, it will be sent to the President to sign into law.

If the NCOP passes it with amendment, the Bill will be sent back to the National Assembly to agree or disagree with the amendments.

VIDEO: General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill presented to ad hoc committee:

