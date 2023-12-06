‘Parly played critical role in holding executive accountable’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says Parliament has played a critical role in serving the people and holding the Executive accountable.

Mashatile delivered his maiden annual address to the National Council Of Provinces (NCOP).

The theme of this year’s address and debate is accelerating the provision of social services, safety and the advancement of economic reforms for economic recovery in the interest of the people.

Mashatile says some of the mechanisms of holding the executive to account are through the oral reply sessions.

“Without acknowledging the contribution of Parliament, especially the role of our delegates in the National Council of Provinces which is constitutionally mandated to ensure that the interests of our communities where they reside, where they live are well represented at a national level.”

“Parliament has put in several mechanisms in the rules of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and Joint Rules of Parliament to ensure that the executive is held accountable,” adds Mashatile.

NCOP PLENARY, 05 December 2023 https://t.co/KtJNZbHJAi — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) December 5, 2023