The R1.8 billion Bosasa corruption case is expected to resume on Friday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The accused in the matter had requested more time to seek financial instruction for their legal battle.

The case relates to four tenders that the Department of Correctional Services had awarded Bosasa between August 2004 and 2007.

The tender was for the procurement of catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing and supplying television systems and monitoring equipment.

The accused in the matter are former Commissioner of Correctional Services, Linda Mti, the department’s former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, the former Bosasa chief financial officer, Andries van Tonder and the former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi is still reported to be ill.

The state has brought an independent medical examiner to check on his condition and a report has been completed.

In 2019, Agrizzi has told the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture that Mti received a monthly bribe of R65 000 from the facility and management company.

The video below is reporting more on the story: