Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana says the municipality will provide the necessary support to the families of the victims of the gas leak incident at Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg which claimed 16 lives last night.

Fatalities including three children were confirmed dead after inhaling gas from the leaked cylinder.

The cylinder is suspected to have been used for illegal mining activities.

Ngodwana says they will also provide psycho-social support to the community.

“As the municipality of Ekurhuleni, we will make sure we provide all the necessities that these families and the community of Angelo they need such as counselling. This is not a good thing to witness. It’s very sad so I think they will need counselling and will provide the necessary support but will allow the police to work at the scene.”

The mayor is also expected to visit the Angelo informal settlement today.

Executive Mayor Cllr Sivuyile Ngodwana will this morning visit Angelo informal settlement where a suspected gas leak claimed the lives of a number of residents. Investigations into the incident that occurred last night are still underway.#CoECares #BoksburgGasLeak — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) July 6, 2023