South Africa’s national rugby team will look to reassert their dominance over Wales in their World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Welsh made history in July last year when they defeated the Springboks for the first time ever on home soil. While the Springboks have dominated in their rivalry against Wales, winning 32 out of the 40 matches they have played, the Welsh recorded their first-ever victory against South Africa at home, last year.

They have also traditionally done well at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where they have secured five of their seven victories. But according to tight head prop, Frans Malherbe, those statistics will not affect their game plan for Saturday.

“I don’t know of you, but the weather now is much better than the end of the year tour. It’s tough, Wales is a proper opponent, but our focus will be on our plan on Saturday and what we want to do on the field and not really the setting or the history behind it,” says Malherbe.

Locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman will team up in the starting 15 for the first time this year lining-up behind Malherbe in the second row.

Kick-off in Saturday’s match is just after 4 pm South African time.