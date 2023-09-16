The Springbok coaching staff haven’t yet made a final decision on the replacement of injured hooker, Malcolm Marx.

Flyhalf, Handre Pollard, is one of the players who is under consideration to take Marx’s place in the team.

But assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, says the squad is now focussing on their second-round World Cup match against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Stick, however, admitted that the coaches watched Pollard play for Leicester Tigers in their friendly against Sale Sharks on Friday night.

“I think the key thing is that we just wanted to focus on the Romania game. Maybe something official will come after this game, but if you want to know about Handre Pollard, we watched him yesterday. I think he had about 30 minutes. Unfortunately, he had a yellow card in that game, but we did follow his minutes. And also we’ve got a guy like (specialist hooker) Joseph Dweba who’s currently back in South Africa in full shape, who is also one of the options.”

The Boks’ clash against Romania kick off at three o’clock South African time tomorrow afternoon.