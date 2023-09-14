The Springboks have been rocked by news that their impact hooker, Malcolm Marx, is out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup through a knee injury.

Marx picked up the injury in training on Wednesday in Toulon and it has since been declared a long-term injury.

The Boks are not planning on replacing Marx at this time but they are able call on Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba who is on the reserve list…

The Springboks face Romania in a Pool B clash on Sunday, with captain Bongi Mbonambi starting in the number 2 jersey, and Deon Fourie on the bench as cover.

The Springbok camp says loose-forward Marco van Staden is also training in the hooker berth as cover.