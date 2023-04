A body of an unidentified girl has been discovered on an open field at Fisantekraal, near Durbanville, in Cape Town.

At this stage, it’s unclear how old the child was when she died.

Police Spoksperson Wesley Twigg says they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He says a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

He’s requested that anyone with information to contact the police.

Twigg says an inquest docket has been opened.