The bodies of two of the 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in a dramatic shoot-out with police in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, last week remain unidentified.

This incident unfolded as police stormed a house allegedly used for planning cash-in-transit heists. Among the deceased are 19 individuals, including two women, who hailed from various provinces in South Africa and neighbouring Zimbabwe.

According to Matimba Maluleke, the Hawks spokesperson, families have been visiting Tshilidzini Hospital since Monday to identify the bodies of their loved ones. The process to identify the remaining two bodies will continue today.

Limpopo cash-in-transit shoot-out death toll rises to 19

Among the 17 bodies that have been identified so far, 12 belong to South African nationals from Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo provinces. These include Tshilidzi Maluleke, the owner of the house where the shoot-out occurred, as well as Japhta Makhavhu and Moses Ntshetseng. Additionally, the bodies of five identified individuals are Zimbabwean nationals.

The shoot-out, which claimed the lives of these individuals, has raised questions about the involvement of various suspects in cash-in-transit heists, shedding light on the complexities surrounding organised criminal activities.

