The number of people who were shot dead in a shootout with police in Limpopo has risen to 19. The 19th body was discovered last night during the clearing of the crime scene.

The deceased were killed in a shootout with police in a house at Eltivilas in Louis Trichardt on Friday.

Police believe that they are connected to the recent spike in cash-in-transit robberies in three provinces.

The bodies of the 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers gunned down have been taken to Tshilidzini hospital, outside Thohoyandou.

According to police, the process of families identifying their relatives will commence on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson, Matimba Maluleke, says they recovered three vehicles that were reportedly stolen in Gauteng.

“As we were busy processing the scene, we found another body in one of the rooms in the house so it brings the total number to 19, it is no longer 18 as it was previously reported. We continued processing the scene and recovered three vehicles that were reportedly stolen in Gauteng and we also recovered firearms,” says Maluleke.

It has emerged that amongst those killed were a domestic worker and a gardener, but their families are yet to arrive to confirm their identities.

Two of the 19 people have been identified.

The body of a woman from Tshikota, in Louis Trichardt, has been identified by her family.

The second deceased has been identified as a Zimbabwean national who owned the house where the shootout occurred.

In the report below, details of the shootout shortly after it happened: