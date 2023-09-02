Pathologists are currently removing the bodies of 18 suspected cash-in-transit robbers from a crime scene in Limpopo.

The 16 men and two women were killed in a shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers in a house in Eltivilas, Louis Trichardt, on Friday. The fierce shootout lasted for about 90 minutes.

About six vehicles belonging to forensic pathology services are standing outside the house waiting to transport the bodies.

According to police, the group is suspected to be part of a syndicate that has been involved in cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Syndicate across provinces

Police have since indicated the gang’s involvement in a string of cash-in-transit robberies across three provinces.

He says officers have been tracking the suspects for three days.

National Police Commissioner, Fanie Masemola, who was at the crime scene yesterday, says the group has been holding meetings to discuss how to break into one of the biggest depots in the province.

“During this battle sixteen men were shot dead with two female. From the police side we have one member that has been injured. We decide to do a take down operation that is where started to follow them closure that is why were able to see when they bring everything into this house.”

Executive Director at SA Terrorism Analysis Centre, Andy Grudko, talks about South Africa intelligence and the wave of brazen and violent crimes in the country: