Police in Gauteng are investigating cases of murder following the discovery of 19 bodies at Krugersdorp on the west of Johannesburg. They’re believed to be Zama Zamas.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “The police in Gauteng can confirm that on the 2nd of November 2022 at about 15:00, members from SAPS Krugerdorp responded to a call following the discovery of 19 bodies of alleged illegal miners in one of the active mines in the area.”

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered. No foul play is suspected at this stage and postmortems will determine the course of death. All the necessary role players were summoned to the scene. An inquest docket has been registered for further investigation,” adds Muridili.