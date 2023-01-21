The BlitzBoks Sevens rugby team finished the opening day of the New Zealand tournament in Hamilton unbeaten as they progressed to the quarter-finals on Saturday.
The South Africans edged Argentina 17-14 thanks to Zain Davids’ late winning try. Earlier on the first day, Shilton van Wyk’s hat-trick steered the Blitzboks to a 34-5 victory over Canada in their pool opening clash.
However, they had to work very hard for their wins over an improving Spain and the dangerous Argentine outfit.
Spain made the BlitzBoks team sweat for a 19-12 win as Shaun Williams’ converted try ultimately proved the difference between the sides.
The hard-fought win then set up a decisive Pool D meeting with Argentina. The South Africans also had to dig deep to outplay Argentina in their final match of the day. Reporting by Vincent Sitsula
