Blitzboks lose opening match against Ireland in LA

The South African sevens rugby team lost its opening match at the Las Angeles leg of the World Series, going down nil-17 to Ireland.

Ireland completely overpowered the Blitzboks in the first half which laid the foundation for the victory.

The Blitzboks never recovered from a poor start.

Ireland had 90% of the possession in the opening half and used it wisely to score three tries. Zac Ward claimed two of the tries, while Connor O’Sullivan scored the other.

The Blitzboks stopped the bleeding in the second half, but failed to score a point.

And they will have to show a massive improvement when they take on series log leaders Argentina in their next pool game later this evening.

Not the start we wanted but ready to bounce back tonight in Los Angeles!#PoweredByUnity #Blitzboks #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/0Fe5Cxn2bo — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 2, 2024