Blitzboks secure quarter-final spot

South Africa’s Sevens team has reserved their place in the quarter-finals of the Cape Town leg of the HSBC Sevens Series at the Cape Town Stadium.

The hosts started their campaign with a 19-5 victory over Great Britain as Quewin Nortje scored two tries.

The South Africans followed that up with a hard-fought win over the United States, eventually outclassed the Americans by four tries to two, securing a 26-14 victory.

The Blitzboks have one more fixture against Ireland in Pool A, later this evening which will decide who tops the pool.