African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and former Minister of Arts and Culture Pallo Jordan says that the late liberation struggle stalwart, Blanche La Guma, had distinguished herself as an activist in her own right. She was married to fellow activist, author Alex La Guma.

The organisation Friends of Cuba, the District Six Museum and the St Georges Cathedral organised a memorial service in her honour following her death earlier this month, aged 95. She was exiled in London and Cuba from 1966.

Jordan remembers La Guma’s role in defying apartheid.

“Blanche distinguished herself as an activist in her own right, she was not just the wife who married in the La Guma family, she was an activist who had met Alex la Guma as an activist and began to participate in the struggle for democracy, as she narrated in her biography there were many interesting moments in that die meisie, we had what happened, delivering babies in circumstances that are prevalent in poor families,” says Jordan.

